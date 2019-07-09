KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is providing temporary housing for people impacted by flooding in Kearney and surrounding communities.
KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation has a Disaster Relief Fund set up to help those in the Kearney area suffering loss from the recent devastating flooding.
KEARNEY — A retired Kearney Public School bus was repurposed Monday when it was used for specialized police training.
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools warns students they can face up to one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine on the first offense for sharing, or threatening to share, a sexually explicit photo.
It’s time to sign up for summer activities! Check in here for bible schools, Park & Rec activities, and more.
Congratulations to Cassandra Jacobsen, this month’s Star Student of the Month Winner, sponsored by Eaton.
Latest News
- Kearney Regional Airport breaks all-time monthly passenger record
- Road repairs planned on 56th Street
- Free family fishing event planned at The Archway July 16
- Kearney Area Community Foundation sets up Disaster Relief Fund for flood victims
- KPD has rare chance for sniper training with retired bus from KPS
- Cruise Nite, an event that 'rekindles happy memories,' starts next week
- American Red Cross is helping 23 individuals after their apartment building was flooded overnight in Lexington
- UNK offering temporary housing to Kearney area flood victims
WILBER — Letters clandestinely passed from Aubrey Trail to his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, while both were in the Saline County Jail told her “here is your story” about the death of Sydney Loofe, an FBI agent testified Tuesday morning.
Walmart unveils 16-foot-tall, high-tech vending machines as part of $35.6 million remodeling in Nebraska
Walmart says it plans to spend about $35.6 million in Nebraska during the next year for the remodeling of seven stores.
Before claiming his first-ever PGA Tour win late last month, Nebraska native Nate Lashley promised to give away his golf gear to a veteran.
GRAND ISLAND - A 9-year-old boy stole a stranger’s car Sunday night, crashed it into a front porch about 2 miles away, then spat on a Grand Island police officer and spewed racial slurs at him, police said.
Local Videos
PAPILLION — Kearney Runza Seniors went 3-1 during the weekend, beating Ralston and Omaha Gross but splitting a pair of games with Papillion-La Vista South.
KEARNEY - Kearney speedster Miko Maessner is headed to Princeton, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back announced via Twitter on Thursday.
KEARNEY — Mason Casper pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 10, as Kearney Runza defeated Lincoln Anderson Ford (North Star High School) 4-0 Tuesday night at Memorial Field.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Stuart Lee Swanson, 65, of Rome, formerly of Holdrege, Neb., died Thursday, July 4, 2019, as a result of injuries from a motorcycle accident at Mount Pleasant.
NORTON, Kan. — Denzel Richard Lofgreen, 93, of Norton died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Andbe Home in Norton.
HOLDREGE — Darlene Burkholder, 90, of Holdrege died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
KEARNEY — Ruth J. Fagan, 89, of Anselmo died Monday, July 8, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — James T. “Jim” Muchmore, 91, of Springfield, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Springfield.