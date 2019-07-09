Local News

Stuart Swanson

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Stuart Lee Swanson, 65, of Rome, formerly of Holdrege, Neb., died Thursday, July 4, 2019, as a result of injuries from a motorcycle accident at Mount Pleasant.

Denzel Lofgreen

NORTON, Kan. — Denzel Richard Lofgreen, 93, of Norton died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Andbe Home in Norton.

Darlene Burkholder

HOLDREGE — Darlene Burkholder, 90, of Holdrege died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Ruth Fagan

KEARNEY — Ruth J. Fagan, 89, of Anselmo died Monday, July 8, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

‘Jim’ Muchmore

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — James T. “Jim” Muchmore, 91, of Springfield, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Springfield.