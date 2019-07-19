KEARNEY — Beginning Monday, residents who have flood damage refuse must contact the city of Kearney’s Utilities Department at 308-233-3617 to schedule flood-related refuse pick up.
The city announced Thursday that the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill still will accept flood-related refuse free of charge until further notice during normal operating hours. The landfill hours for accepting refuse are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.
Residents are asked to make sure that household hazardous waste is not included in this refuse. Household hazardous waste is accepted at 3620 Box Butte Ave. or 1919 15th Ave. collection sites.
Questions regarding the flood can be directed to the email address floodresponse@kearneygov.org or by calling 308-233-3222.