LINCOLN — Dawson County has been added to the list of 28 Nebraska counties where residents may register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for uninsured damage sustained from the March 14 and July 9 storms and flooding.
Also on the list are Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Holt, Howard, Knox, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties, and the Santee Sioux Nation.
FEMA disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include help paying for temporary housing, minimal home repairs, unmet needs such as eligible medical and dental expenses, and to replace essential personal property.
Options to register before the Sept. 13 deadline are:
- The FEMA help line at 800-621-3362 (7 a.m.-10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice).
- Download the FEMA disaster app at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.
After registering and reporting damage, a FEMA inspection may be scheduled.