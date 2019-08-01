KEARNEY — A flood relief fundraiser will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Eagles Club, 17 W. 24th St.
Freewill donations will be accepted for the meal of sloppy joes, salads, potato chips, desserts and iced tea and water. All proceeds will go to the Kearney Area Community Foundation Flood Relief Fund.
The event is being organized by friends Cindy Houlden and Sue Rains. Rains and her husband Gene are assistant secretary and secretary, respectively, of the Eagles Club.
“Cindy and I both have friends who have been affected greatly by the rains and flood in all areas of Kearney and Buffalo County. After hearing some of the stories of the destruction, we wanted to help out in any way we can,” Rains said.
Rains has asked for donations of food and paper products from members of her church, Faith United Methodist, because many church families have been affected by the flood. Houlden also is reaching out to her church, Prince of Peace.
They also are asking the public to donate salads, buns, desserts or funds. Cash donations not used for food or paper products will go for flood relief.
Volunteers also are needed on the day of the event to set up tables after 1 p.m. and help serve, bus tables and clean up.
Rains can be reached at 308-627-4490 or at gsrains@gmail.com.