HOLDREGE — If you live in Phelps County and have suffered losses from the July flooding, the Phelps County Community Foundation is able to provide some financial assistance.
On Thursday, PCCF, in conjunction with the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, will host a Disaster Relief Resources Day.
Residents who have experienced flood-related damages are encouraged to stop by the PCCF office, 424 Garfield St., anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Two Rivers Public Health Department and Tri-Basin NRD also will be participating in the event to provide additional information and resources.
In order to be eligible to receive disaster relief funds from PCCF, residents will be required to fill out a short application and must present the following information: invoices/estimates for costs incurred from flooding, a form of identification and proof of residency in Phelps County (i.e. utility bill, bank statement or ID with current address). Each household will be eligible for up to $500 to help offset flood-related expenses.
PCCF recently received a $5,000 grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation to aid in disaster relief efforts for families and individuals in Phelps County.
“Those impacted by the flooding will be dealing with the financial aftermath of this flood for months, possibly years. Although we cannot completely cover the unplanned costs, we hope to help as much as we can and as many households in the county as financially possible,” said PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber.
To contribute to PCCF’s Disaster Relief Fund, visit www.phelpsfoundation.org and click on donate. Make a note in the comments section that your donation is for “Disaster Relief.” Donations also will be accepted at the PCCF office.