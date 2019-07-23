KEARNEY — In the two weeks since the July 9 flood, Hot Meals USA has served 3,600 meals, according to Hot Meals USA owner Dick Cochran. That includes 500 meals served during the Multi-Agency Resource Center events at the Salvation Army Wednesday and at the University of Nebraska Student Union on Friday.
Hot Meals USA also served meals Monday to employees at the Younes Convention Center.
Hot Meals USA began its mission after the floods in March. It provides meals to safety forces, victims and others after floods, tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters.