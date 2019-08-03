HOLDREGE — After experiencing flooding July 9, the Nebraska Prairie Museum reopened Thursday and will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Some parts of the museum that suffered damage from the July 9 flooding still are cordoned off. However, other areas are open to the public.
Areas open include the balconies, Schrock Hall and the Prisoners of War exhibit. Due to the meeting room being filled with artifacts, the museum has canceled the quarterly program speaker. Instead, there will be an public open house, which is 7 p.m. Aug. 13.
During this time, the community is invited to come to take a look around, view the damage, see the progress on getting things put back together and hear about some of the exhibits that soon will be installed.
The Phelps County Historical Society Board appreciates all the public’s concern and truly appreciates all the volunteers and those who have donated to help the Nebraska Prairie Museum recover from the flooding.