KEARNEY — Parker team members presented the Kearney Area Community Foundation with a check for $4,000 for the Disaster Relief Fund created after the July 9 flood.
They raised the funds at a dunk tank featuring facility managers, supervisors and human resources personnel during a facilitywide “Winning Performance” celebration.
The funds will assist with basic necessities such as clothing, dehumidifiers and water heaters, according to Judi Sickler, president and CEO of the Kearney Area Community Foundation. “Just knowing that a lot of the community is behind them is really a great thing,” she said.
“This effort by our team members aligns with Parker’s values and our commitment to our community,” said Denis Williams, general manager of the Parker Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division.