KEARNEY — J.J. Stover feels overwhelmed by the response to help flood victims.
“We have 15 bands playing,” he said. “They’re local bands from the area. I had about 28 bands who wanted to help out. A lot of them will be there helping but they won’t be playing. I just couldn’t fit all of them in.”
Stove believes that kind of response reflects well on the community.
“It’s pretty overwhelming,” he said. “The bands usually play on the weekends and here they are, coming together on their day off, to still put in time and then drive home. It’s a crazy deal but it’s coming together nicely.”
Stover is organizing Rise Above the Water, a benefit concert from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Viaero Center. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is free but all donations collected will go toward flood victims to be distributed by the United Way of the Kearney Area.
“We put this together and I shared a little teaser on my Facebook page,” Stover said. “Within 24 hours it was viewed 16,000 times. People want to help and they know it’s a big deal.”
Stover owns JD’s Bar on First Avenue. He said his house was untouched by any flooding but his business sustained water at the entrance and near the pool tables.
“All I had to do was some mopping and sweeping to get the water out,” he said. “I was OK. I usually don’t bring it up because that’s nothing compared to what other people had.”
In addition to music, Rise Above the Water also will feature food and drinks, a bounce house and activities for children. Stover plans two stages, one for the larger bands and a stage for acoustic performers.
Stover advises patrons to bring lawn chairs but no coolers or beverages.
The music schedule includes:
- 1 p.m. — Sweetwater
- 1:40 p.m. — Brody Ray
- 2 p.m. — West Wind
- 2:40 p.m. — SwitchBak
- 3 p.m. — Luke Mills
- 3:40 p.m.— DJ Bridwell
- 4 p.m. — James Lee Band
- 4:40 p.m. — Prairie Fire
- 5 p.m. — Dylan Bloom Band
- 5:40 p.m. — Sheila Greenland
- 6 p.m. — Blue Mesa
- 6:20 p.m. — The Jessy Karr Band
- 6:40 p.m. — Fly-over
- 7 p.m. — Emmett Bower
- 7:40 p.m. — Shooter Jax
- 8 p.m. — Tim Zach with Whiskey Bent