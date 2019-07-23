KEARNEY — David Vennetti, majority owner of the Viaero Center and Tri-Storm Hockey, personally has donated $30,000 to the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. The check was presented Friday to KACF by Mike Lucas, general manager of the Viaero Center and vice president of business operations for the Tri-City Storm.
Judi Sickler, president and CEO of the KACF, accepted the check, along with Angie Vlasin, KACF accounting manager, and Laura Jeppesen, KACF administrative assistant.
“We feel so badly for all those with loss due to the recent flooding in our area,” Lucas said. “We wanted to be a good neighbor and help those who are hurting. Dave is a very gracious and generous man and I am proud to work for a business that takes care of others.”
Sickler said, “We will put this to good use with the help of other nonprofits in our community to make the biggest impact and touch the most people possible in the Kearney area who were affected by the flood.”
All the money in KACF’s Disaster Relief Fund will stay in Buffalo County, she added.