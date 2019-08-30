KEARNEY — Bruning Bank has announced its newest president.
According to a Bruning Bank press release, the former Kearney branch president, Ken Mehlin, will serve as Chief Credit Officer.
TiAnn Allen grew up on a farm in the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller area.
She brings more than 33 years of experience in lending and banking. She most recently served as a president in a community bank.
Bruning Bank offers both personal and business banking services and has five locations across Nebraska: Bruning, Hebron, Broken Bow, Holdrege and Kearney.