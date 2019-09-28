OMAHA — After a national search and serving more than a year as interim, Gothenburg native Daniel Anderson has been named acting chief in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine in the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Internal Medicine. He also is a member of the physician leadership team for Nebraska Medicine’s Heart and Vascular Center clinical program.
Anderson earned his undergraduate degree in science at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1988, his Ph.D from UNMC in 1996 and his medical degree from UNMC in 1998.
“I am excited about the commitment and support at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine for continued development of the division and the center,” Anderson said. “Our team possesses a tremendous amount of skill and expertise that will enable us to be successful in shaping and achieving our goals and vision for patient care, research and education.”
Anderson joined UNMC in 2006 as an assistant professor and director of experimental immunology in the cardiovascular laboratory. From 2006-13, he also served as director of cardiac electrophysiology at the Omaha VA Medical Center. In 2013, he became an associate professor and from 2013-18, he served as section chief of cardiac electrophysiology. In 2014, he was named director of the clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship program.
