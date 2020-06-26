KEARNEY — The Applebee’s Bar and Grill, 5605 Second Ave., is temporarily closed and when the popular restaurant will reopen is unknown.
Attempts to reach the owner, RMH Franchise Holdings, were unsuccessful this morning. Also unknown is what prompted the temporary closure.
A corporate spokesperson said temporary closures were used at Applebee’s locations early in the coronavirus outbreak to deep clean and disinfect restaurants.
“We’ve been doing it if there are issues with guests or employees as a precaution. It’s protocol that’s a franchise decision, but it’s strongly encouraged,” the spokesperson said.
A sign posted in the Kearney restaurant’s main entry today said the closure is temporary.
An empty parking lot surrounded the business today. When it reopens, the restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m., according to the spokesperson.
Calls to the restaurant were not answered.