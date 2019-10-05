HOLDREGE — Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, recently announced the creation of 35 new jobs at its Holdrege facility.
The additions bring BD’s employment in Holdrege to more than 650 people and nearly 3,200 in Nebraska overall.
“BD is firmly committed to its four manufacturing sites throughout Nebraska,” said Stuart Rogers, Holdrege plant manager at BD. “This expansion in Holdrege comes less than a year after the company invested significantly in its Nebraska facilities, adding 300 new jobs statewide. BD is currently the largest employer in Phelps County and has been a dedicated member of the Holdrege community since 1966. We look forward to bringing new talent to our dedicated team.”
The Holdrege manufacturing plant is one of the largest producers of insulin syringes worldwide, making more than 2 billion per year for the management of diabetes. New product lines added at the plant will manufacture general use syringes, which can be used for a range of medical applications.
