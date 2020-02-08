KEARNEY — Whether you want to help save a life or you’re looking for a little extra cash, donating blood plasma might be a good option.
Biotest Plasma Center at 5915 First Ave. has been collecting plasma at its facility since December 2016.
Plasma is a straw-colored liquid portion of the blood, which also is composed of a cellular portion consisting of red and white blood cells, and platelets. Plasma is made up of 90 percent water, 10 percent proteins and clotting factors, and small amounts of salts, glucose and lipids.
Plasma contains important substances such as antibodies that protect from such diseases as hepatitis, rabies, tetanus and chicken pox; clotting factors that stop bleeding; and proteins that can be vital to the survival of trauma and burn victims.
During the donation process the plasma is collected. A needle is placed in the vein in a donor’s arm and the blood is collected. An automated instrument then separates the plasma from the red and white blood cells and platelets, which then are returned to the donor through the same needle along with a saline solution to help the body replace the plasma removed from the blood.
Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp. owns and operates 27 plasma donation centers in 11 states across the U.S. Licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, the center follows strict guidelines.
The Kearney center averages about 650 donors each week, or 2,500-3,000 each month, said Sara Balsam, corporate affairs representative for Biotest Plasma. The average donor at the Kearney center is 20-40 years old.
Donors can receive $50 for each visit for the first several trips. Afterward, donor fees range between $30 and $50.
To donate, donors must be at least 18, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health. Donors must have a valid photo identification and Social Security or INS number.
As a donor it’s important people donate twice. The second donation provides two sets of test results and health screenings to assure the safety and quality of the plasma supply. One-time donations won’t be used.
Donors may give twice within a seven-day period with at least one day between donations. The body replenishes plasma within 24 to 48 hours.
All collected plasma is tested for syphilis, Hepatitis A, B and C, and HIV.
The center offers free Wi-Fi for donors.
Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary, and may be made online at biotestplasma.com/kearney/
