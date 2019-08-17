KEARNEY — Bruning State Bank, which owns a branch in Kearney, recently changed its name to Bruning Bank.
According to a press release from Bruning Bank, the bank also updated its brand.
“The new brand focuses on a modern and clean look to meet the expanding industry and reflects the direction the bank is heading for the future,” the press release says.
Changes to the Bruning Bank brand also include a change to its logo to “B” to act as an icon for the bank. Its color was changed to rustic red to represent Nebraska’s agricultural roots, and its tagline now is “Build. Grow. Thrive.”
Bruning Bank’s President Jerry Catlett said in the news release, “The mission of Bruning Bank is to help our clients build and maintain wealth. To do that effectively, we must adapt to the needs of our customers and the financial industry in general. We must stay ahead of the game and do what’s in the best interest to all of our shareholders and your brand experience plays a vital role in that.”
Bruning Bank also is located in Broken Bow, Holdrege, Hebron and Bruning.