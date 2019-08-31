KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced its second quarter net income at $16.4 million or 34 cents per share.
According to a Buckle Inc. press release, the income increased from $15.7 million or 32 cents per share during the same period last year.
Net income for the 26-week fiscal period that ended Aug. 3 was $31.5 million or 65 cents per share, compared with $34.0 million or 70 cents per share during the same period last year.
Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Aug. 3 increased 1.4 percent to $203.8 million from net sales of $201.1 million for the prior year’s 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Aug. 4, 2018.
Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period increased 1.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year’s 13-week period. Online sales increased 9.2 percent to $23.1 million in this year’s 13-week period, compared to net sales of $21.2 million for the same period last year.
Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period that ended Aug. 3 decreased 0.2 percent to $405.1 million from net sales of $406 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period that ended Aug. 4, 2018.
Comparable store net sales for the 26-week period increased 0.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year’s 26-week period. Online sales increased 7.3 percent to $47.5 million for the 26-week period compared to net sales of $44.3 million during last year’s 26-week period.