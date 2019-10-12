KEARNEY — The Buckle, Inc.’s comparable store net sales increased 3 percent this year for the five week period that ended Saturday.
According to a The Buckle Inc. press release, net sales for the five week fiscal month that ended Saturday increased 2.5 percent to $77.3 million from net sales of $75.4 million for the same period last year.
Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 35-week period that ended Saturday increased 1.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the same period last year.
Net sales for the 35-week fiscal period that ended Saturday increased 0.5 percent to $559.6 million from net sales of $556.6 million for the same period last year.
