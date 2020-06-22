KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced it will temporarily suspend the company’s quarterly dividend payments.
Its board of directors made the decision at their June 1 meeting.
The decision comes after the coronavirus pandemic caused many of The Buckle’s stores to close. Although the company has reopened 395 of its 446 retail stores that were closed in response to COVID-19, the board determined that suspending the quarterly dividends is important to maintain the company’s cash position. The suspension will provide the company with financial flexibility to deal with any ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19.
Additionally, Buckle’s chairman, president and chief executive officer will forgo 50 percent of their salaries, effective May 31 through the end of the Buckle’s fiscal second quarter that ends Aug. 1. The president and CEO previously elected to forgo 100 percent of their salaries until normal business operations resume.