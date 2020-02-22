KEARNEY — A Kearney food truck is getting a permanent location that will be just as accessible to the late-night crowd on the Bricks.
Burgos Queen Mexican food truck is opening a drive-through restaurant March 1 at 2400 Central Ave., Suite C.
According to Bibiana Burgos, who owns the business with her husband, Primo, the location should make it so that they can serve up tacos and burritos year-round, not just when the weather is mild.
“My customers are up for it,” Bibiana said.
The taco truck has been in operation for the past six years in Kearney, usually parked close to the Museum of Nebraska Art and open late on weekends.
The couple named the business after their daughter, Destiny, whom they call “queen.”
All the recipes at Burgos Queen are Primo’s creation. Originally from Zacuaotipan, Mexico, Bibiana said he “knows everything about Mexican food” and worked at Mexican food restaurants for 20 years.
Bibiana is originally from Colombia, and the two met in California. They moved to Lexington and lived there until six years ago when they moved to Kearney. Their five-year anniversary was Feb. 15.
Burritos and tacos are the most popular items at the food truck, but the food truck also features other Mexican staples like quesadillas, sopes and horchata.
When they open up the location downtown, they’re planning to roll out even more dishes, like chiles rellenos, chilaquiles, ceviche, shrimp cocktails and “wet burritos” smothered with sauce and cheese.
“You can’t do the ceviche inside the food truck,” Bibiana said of the raw seafood dish. “It’s not going to be good. You have to make it fresh.”
Because Bibiana had no background for Mexican cuisine, Primo had to teach her the recipes.
“He showed me how to make everything because I didn’t know,” she said. “I didn’t even know how to make a burrito, or fold it. I didn’t even know that.”
The secret to a Burgos Queen burrito isn’t in the folding, though.
“(Primo) said the burrito tastes better with a little bit of mayo,” she said. “And the people like that more.”
