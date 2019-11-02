KEARNEY — The Exit Planning Institute will reveal results from its recent survey of Nebraska businesses readiness to transition ownership.
The study will be presented at a free workshop 4-6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Younes Conference Center, according to an EPI press release.
The report will reveal how prepared Nebraska’s private business owners say they are for transitioning to next-generation ownership. The presentation will include an inside look at statewide owner readiness, risk factors affecting the potential saleability of these companies and insights that current owners can use to improve their exit success.
The event will feature panelists from each company that sponsored the event and EPI Vice President Scott Snider. Panelists include Bill Kenedy, Lutz Consulting and M&A shareholder; Brandon Hamm, shareholder and executive committee member, Koley Jessen and Jeffrey Sharp, SilverStone Group; and Tony Essay, private client services director of First National Bank of Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.