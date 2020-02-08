KEARNEY — Braydon Conell never realized his dry skin and hair could turn into a profitable business. But it has.
Conell and Giovanni Luna, both 20, make and sell all-natural handmade soap at their small shop near 25th Street and Avenue A in Kearney. They call their business Canal Soap Co., and said it’s steadily growing into a sustainable business.
Canal Soap Co. opened in July. The business sprang from Conell’s personal battles; finding products that helped him feel better was a challenge. Many were expensive and some weren’t much help, so Conell began studying how to make soap.
He discovered that commercial brands are made with so many ingredients it is a stretch even labeling them as soap. Making their own soap allows Conell and Luna to control what goes into their product, so customers can expect their skin to be moisturized and smoother.
Learning how to make soap wasn’t an overnight success, Conell said. He practiced, experimented and tweaked his methods and ingredients. Finally, he was satisfied with the results and was confident that other people might appreciate the all-natural soap as much as he does.
“I really liked the product that I made and I thought I could sell it,” he said.
Conell and Luna both are students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Conell is from Utica and is studying political science. Luna, a native of Guanajuato, Mexico, is a biology and pre-medicine major.
Among ingredients that Conell and Luna use are coconut oil, shea butter, olive oil, avocado oil and sunflower oil.
They met their sunflower oil supplier from Ord during a craft show at North Loup.
“It’s a good price and it’s very good oil with moisturizing properties,” Conell said.
Canal Soap Co. sells a variety of soap and related products. Conell and Luna sell at craft shows and also market their wares on Facebook and the Canal Soap Co. website.
They have a small showroom at 20 E. 25th St. No. 2, just northeast of the Museum of Nebraska Art.
The showroom serves as the production area for soap-making. Among the tools and trappings are vats of liquid ingredients, measuring cups, mixing devices and soap molds. There’s also a cutter to slice large blocks of soap into individual bars.
Although many of the early equipment purchases were paid with money from their own pockets, that’s changing, as sales volume picks up as Canal Soap Co., offers a range of products. Among the best sellers are bath bombs for luxurious bathing.
Conell said many of Canal Soap Co.’s customers are looking for products that will help them with dry skin and hair. He said commercial soaps have so many ingredients it’s more accurate to describe them as detergents that scrub away natural oils that aid healthy skin.
Luna said that products with shorter lists of ingredients are likely more natural and better for the skin.
“I like the face cleansers. They have only three ingredients.”
Conell and Luna have similar goals for Canal Soap Co.
“I just want to see the business grow,” Luna said.
“My ultimate goal is to make this my job,” Conell said.