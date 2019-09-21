KEARNEY — International cardiologist Anub John has joined Nebraska Heart Institute-Kearney at its clinic at 3219 Central Ave., Suite 201.
John is board certified in internal medicine, general cardiology, nuclear cardiology, and echocardiography. He completed an internal medicine residency and a cardiovascular medicine and international and structural cardiology fellowship at the University of Louisville in Kentucky before joining the medical staff at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
International cardiologists specialize in procedures to treat heart and vascular conditions, including angioplasty or atherectomy procedures, and implant stents. They also can treat holes in the heart’s chambers. All of these treatments are performed through a catheter-based procedure.
John is available at the NHI offices in Kearney, Holdrege and Minden. Call 308-865-7271.
