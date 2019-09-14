MINDEN — Carquest at LandMark Implement in Minden was named one of the company’s 2018 Top Performing Platinum Store award winners.
According to a LandMark Implement press release, the Minden branch was one of five winners selected from more than 70 independently owned Carquest stores in the Kansas City district.
Winners were chosen based on criteria, which included 2018 store performance, overall purchases, sales growth and knowledge and professionalism of its team members.
