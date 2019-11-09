ANKENY, IOWA —Casey’s General stores are taking donations for a veterans group this November.
According to a Casey’s General press release, stores are asking customers to round up their purchases to support Hope for the Heroes, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and their families.
In eight years, Casey’s General has raised more than $4 million for Hope for the Heroes, which focuses on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.
