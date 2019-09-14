KEARNEY — Cash-Wa Distributing Co. of Kearney announced this week it is acquiring the Food Services of America distribution operation in Fargo, N.D.
The addition of the FSA-Fargo associates to the Cash-Wa family strengthens and enhances the companies’ shared commitment to providing outstanding service to customers throughout the Great Plains region, according to the Cash-Wa announcement. The current executive team, as well as all other employees of FSA-Fargo, will continue to operate the distribution center.
Cash-Wa is a family-owned broad line foodservice and convenience store distributor celebrating its 85th year in business. Fargo becomes the company’s third broadline distribution location joining their headquarters in Kearney and their Aberdeen, S.D., location. With the addition of Fargo, Cash-Wa’s staff of 875 employees and fleet of 620 vehicles serve more than 10,000 customers across 10 Great Plains states, making Cash-Wa the largest family owned distributor in the upper Midwest, said the Kearney company. The transaction is expected to close by late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.