RAVENNA — Cedar Hills vineyard near Ravenna was sold via an absolute public auction on Friday.
Held in the tasting room of Cedar Hills Vineyard & Gardens, 48970 375th Road, the auction was a success, according to Luke Huddleston, an associate with Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers.
“We had a good crowd filled with numerous bidders,” Huddleston said in a news release. There were about 40 people at the auction with seven registered bidders. Interested parties involved in the bidding included residents from Colorado, North Platte, Albion, Naponee, Grand Island and also local residents.
There were just more than 75 acres, including a winery and tasting room, for sale in northeast Buffalo County.
The winning bidders were the Stevenson brothers — James and Jason — of Ravenna who sought the property for a residence and agricultural uses. The property sold for $332,000.
Huddleston said the Stevensons will take possession of the property after closing, which is scheduled at the end of January, and they will get control of the buildings in mid-March.
Huddleston said: “It was a great example of how the auction method of marketing works across all real estate settings. We had active interest, active bidding and the property’s sale price reflects a good value for a good opportunity.”
