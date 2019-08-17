KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan recognizes nurses James Bahensky, Bryan Messbarger and Joy Taggart, recent DAISY Award recipients.
The awards are the result of the partnership between Good Samaritan and the DAISY Foundation, an international nonprofit organization recognizing excellence in nursing. Each recipient was nominated for providing extraordinary patient care.
DAISY Award recipients, announced monthly, are selected from nominations submitted by patients, their families and co-workers.
For more information on the DAISY Award, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.