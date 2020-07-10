HOLDREGE — The Cobblestone Inn & Suites will open today in Holdrege.
The $4 million two-story hotel at 814 Burlington St. features 45 rooms, meeting room, a 24-hour convenience store, fitness center, beer and wine bar, and complimentary breakfast. Construction began on the new hotel in November and was completed last month.
The Phelps County Development Corporation helped bring the project to Washington Square after market research showed there was a demand for additional motel rooms in Holdrege.
“We also know that anecdotally and talking with the companies that are regular users of hotels that we were losing a lot of business to neighboring markets like Kearney,” said PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery.
Tillery explained that the advantages of the Cobblestone is its online reservation service and rewards program. He hopes these options, along with a high quality environment with amenities, will recapture business that Holdrege maybe losing to other markets. A hotel study commissioned by the PCDC showed the Cobblestone could generate around $900,000 annually in room fees.
The hotel will provide 20-22 jobs, and a Kearney native, Crystal Purdy, will be the general manager of the business.
“We are just delighted that she is on board. They have been doing staff training and getting the hotel ready,” Tillery said.
With the ongoing pandemic continuing to loom, Tillery said it is hard to predict how business will go for the hotel right now.
“I think the hospitality industry has been hammered. ... We are hopeful they are going to see sufficient business to meet their financial projections. The owners did make allowances for a slow ramp-up period. They added contingency funds to their operational budget,” he added.
Despite the slowed economy, reservations are coming in for the hotel. There have been a number of large groups booking for August, and PCDC plans to hold their monthly board meeting later this month at the Cobblestone.
The hotel is accepting reservations for rooms after Aug. 15 on the hotel’s website. Reservations before that date can be made by calling the hotel directly at 308-995-8888.