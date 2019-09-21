HASTINGS — The Axtell Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will receive $5,000 toward the purchase of a new combustible gas multi-meter through the Cooperative Producers Inc.partnership with CoBank.
The human nose is unable to detect the concentration of combustible gases, so the multi-meter will monitor the air at incidents for toxic and combustible gases that could be deadly.
CoBank’s Sharing Success program doubles customers’ contributions to chosen charitable organizations. Since the program was established in 2012, CoBank and its customers have contributed more than $36 million to volunteer fire departments, local schools and hunger relief programs, among others.
