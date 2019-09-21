WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Hy-Vee Inc. raised $100,000 for children with cancer and their families.
According to a Hy-Vee, Inc. press release, the franchise partnered with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization.
Funds were raised during the Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup Aug. 1-18 at more than 260 Hy-Vee stores. Customers donated at checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar or making separate donations.
The donations will provide assistance for basic needs, including non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food.
