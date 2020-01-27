KEARNEY — A Kearney paint store is one of 11 to soon permanently close its doors.
Earlier this month, Diamond Vogel, based in Orange City, Iowa, announced it would close its Kearney store, 1802 Central Ave., on Feb. 28.
The store is one of 65 within the chain paint business.
These stores also will close: Grand Island, Fremont, Norfolk and Elkhorn in Nebraska; Council Bluffs and Dubuque in Iowa; Sheboygan and Green Bay in Wisconsin; Topeka, Kan.; and Chillicothe, Mo. All stores will close because of financial underperformance, based on a press release.
Diamond Vogel human resources director David Vander Werff in Orange City, Iowa, told the Hub that there were different factors for the closings, including competition with big box stores.
“That would be one of the factors,” he said of the competition. “The ag economy I think also is having quite a play on it too, as the agriculture economy has not been strong.”
According to the press release, employees at the closing stores were notified on Jan. 13. Vander Werff said the Kearney closure affects two full-time and one part-time employees.
Jeff Powell, Diamond Vogel president and CEO, said of the employees in the press release, “We truly appreciate their years of service, and we wish them success in their future endeavors.”
The store is providing transition support to the employees, according to an email from Vander Werff to the Hub, which includes severance pay, stay bonuses and career search support.
Diamond Vogel was founded in 1926 and has provided coating solutions to the industrial, architectural, industrial wood, automotive, aerosol, traffic and toll manufacturing markets, according to the press release. Information specific about the Kearney store was not readily available.
