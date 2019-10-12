OMAHA — Sarah Hickey Dillon of Kearney was recently given the College of Saint Mary 2019 Alumnae Achievement Award, given to individuals who embody and actively live out the values of College of Saint Mary.
Dillon graduated with her Bachelor of Science in nursing and worked at the Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington, before returning to CSM to pursue her master’s degree. After receiving her Master of Science in nursing in 2015, Dillon became a clinical instructor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Kearney. During her time at CSM, Dillon was recognized with the Spirit of Saint Mary award in 2009 and the Master’s of Science in Nursing Outstanding Student award in 2015.
Dillon remains committed to CSM’s value of service in her professional life and community. She is the vice president of the Sigma Gamma Pi at Large, Kearney Division, and is a member of the Nebraska Nurses Association. In addition, she volunteers at her church.
