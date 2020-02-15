KEARNEY — A dollar store will be the fourth business to fill the remaining empty space in the old Herberger’s building at the Hilltop Mall in Kearney.
Dollar Tree Inc. said that its 11,935-square-foot store is scheduled to open April 9 at 4915 Second Ave. in Kearney.
This will be the first Dollar Tree in Kearney. The nearest Dollar Tree stores are located in Lexington, Grand Island and Hastings, according to the company website.
When asked why the company is opening a store in Kearney, Kayleigh Painter, who is manager of investor and media relations at Dollar Tree, wrote in an email to the Hub Friday afternoon, “We utilize a proprietary site selection process, which includes a review of market demographics (average age, average income, population, population trend, etc.), as well as the competitive landscape in the market.”
Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week and offers an assortment of merchandise priced at $1 or less. Merchandise includes seasonal decor, household products, Hallmark greeting cards, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys and books, according to a press release from the company.
The Kearney store also will include its recently introduced Snack Zone, an expanded offering of beverages, candy and snacks, in addition to nostalgic favorites.
Dollar Tree likely will hire 12-20 employees, according to the release.
The Fortune 200 company operated 15,262 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Nov. 2. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.
The Kearney store will be located on the northwest corner of the former Herberger’s building where construction is under way on a new entrance.
Dance Works, a Kearney dance studio, occupies 12,000 square feet of the northeast corner of the building. Exercise franchise, Planet Fitness, operates on the south end of the former store, while Kohl’s plans a March opening for its new store, which will be between Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree.
Herberger’s closed in August 2018. The Herberger’s shutdown came after its parent company, Bon-Ton Inc., was sold to a liquidation firm in April 2018. Bon-Ton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier that year, according to an August 2018 Hub story.
The building sat vacant until Planet Fitness opened last November.
