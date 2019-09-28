KEARNEY — Dr. Sean D. Pietrini of Seattle has joined Advanced Radiology in Grand Island.
According to an Advanced Radiology press release, Pietrini has joined physicians John Allen, Michael Budler, Jeffrey Himmelberg and Kyle Pfeifer.
The Minnesota native completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame and his doctorate at the University of Minnesota. He then completed his internship in general surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Pietrini completed his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Creighton University and his fellowship in Interventional Radiology at the University of Washington.
Upon completing his fellowship, Pietrini accepted a position as acting assistant professor of interventional radiology with The University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals in the Seattle area.
