KEARNEY — Tyler Hitchler, M.D., has joined the hospitalist staff at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
A Fremont native, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2012. He received his medical doctorate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2016 where he also completed an internal medicine residency.
Hitchler joins a team of 13 hospital medicine providers at Good Samaritan led by Dr. Lissa Woodruff. Hospitalists care for patients only while they are in the hospital. They work closely with a patient’s regular doctor to co-manage care that is then seamlessly transitioned back upon discharge.
At the hospital, they are available around the clock to oversee a patient’s daily needs, testing, treatments and any emergencies.
A Husker fan since his time on the UNL track team, Hitchler also is a three-time All-American discus thrower and shot putter.
