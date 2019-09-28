KEARNEY — Alpha Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy at 920 E. 56th St., Building A, has added two therapists, KaeLynn “Katie” Drake and Sydney Wagner.
Drake grew up on a farm in Mason City and graduated from Ansley Public School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Doane College and her Doctorate in Occupational Therapy at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Her project was about sleep patterns in children with autism spectrum disorders. She offers expertise in working with children with developmental delays, feeding disorders, sensory processing disorders, therapeutic listening and various other neurological conditions.
Wagner is from Lexington and attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney for her undergraduate and graduate degrees with a Master’s Degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Wagner offers treatment to patients from birth through geriatrics in language and articulation delays, neurological disorders, including traumatic brain injuries and strokes, feeding and swallowing, as well as voice and resonance disorders.
