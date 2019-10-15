KEARNEY — Eaton Corp. is planning an open house for community members 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The open house is in celebration of the Kearney plant’s 50th anniversary. The plant was dedicated Sept. 12, 1969.
Visitors at the plant will be served cookies and drinks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.