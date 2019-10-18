ELM CREEK — Elm Creek went decades without a dental practice until this summer.
Dr. Jordan Cochran and Dr. Brooke Dexter of Jordan Cochran DDS, PC in Kearney opened Elm Creek Dental in order to better serve their customers, including those in rural communities around Elm Creek.
“There is not a lot between here and Broken Bow,” said Cochran. “The hope for Elm Creek is that we will draw from some of those smaller communities to the north.”
Cochran opened her practice in Kearney in 2010, and Dexter joined the office in 2018. Dexter lives in Elm Creek, and began asking around the community about having a dentist in the town.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
“Elm Creek is a very good town for small business. They like to support their small businesses,” said Dexter.
The pair looked at a few spaces in Elm Creek before deciding to renovate the building at 118 W. Front St. earlier this year.
“We built it out from an empty space to a dental office,” said Cochran. “It wasn’t even kind of a dental office when we got it.”
The renovation process took four months, and Elm Creek Dental opened July 29.
The practice is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 8:30 a.m.-noon Friday. The office provides a range of services including cleanings, fillings, crowns and bridges, extractions, root canals, dentures and Invisalign. Dexter is primarily working at the Elm Creek office, and she said often the first question patients ask is whether she lives in the town. She’s finding more ways to get involved in the community and meet more people.
“I’m part of the TeamMates at the school, which I have found very rewarding. It is also just nice to see familiar faces. Just to say hi and they usually recognize me If I’m not wearing my coat and my mask,” she said with a laugh.
Elm Creek Dental currently has two rooms with dental equipment, and they hope to add a dental chair in the third room.
“Always grow bigger; that’s kind of our goal,” Dexter said. “(We are) hoping to be busy enough in the next few years to make room for a third chair.”
Cochran and Dexter said the Elm Creek community has been supportive of the clinic, and they are excited to continue to grow the business.
“We are glad to be in the community. It’s exciting,” Cochran said. “We are both from small towns. We like that small town aspect of it. Come see us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.