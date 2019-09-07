KEARNEY — SpartanNash, home of Family Fresh Market at 3920 Second Ave., is celebrating National Family Meals Month. The event is sponsored by the Food Marketing Institute Foundation.
Family Fresh Market Facebook pages will share videos of easy, nutritious weekly recipes featuring Our Family® products.
The Family Fare Facebook page (@shopfamilyfare) will host a live Q&A session at 6 p.m. Sept. 17. The public can ask food and nutrition questions to SpartanNash’s Living Well team.
According to FMI, kids from elementary to high school age who eat meals with their families four or more times a week earn better test scores and succeed in school. Eating family meals together also is tied to a 24 percent increase in healthy food consumption with kids eating more fruits, vegetables, fiber, calcium-rich foods and vitamins.
For more information, visit fmi.org/family-meals-month.
