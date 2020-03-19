KEARNEY — Family Fresh Market has set aside special hours for guests most at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Reserved hours will be 7-9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for older adults, pregnant women and those at high-risk for contracting the virus. Family Fresh’s regular hours are 6 a.m.-midnight daily.
Family Fresh has suspended self-serve areas, including salad bars, soup bars and doughnut cases. These items still are made fresh every day and may be purchased in prepackaged containers. Café areas also have been closed, and all sampling has been stopped.
In addition to daily cleaning procedures, high-touch surfaces — food service counters, checkout lanes, conveyor belts, fuel pump handles, pin pads and touch screens — are being cleaned and sanitized at least every 30 minutes.
Family Fresh is part of the SpartanNash supermarket chain.
“We are committed to the well-being and safety of our family of associates, customers and communities, as well as supporting health officials and government leaders to contain the virus,” said Tom Swanson, executive vice president and general manager, corporate retail, for SpartanNash.
“We are enacting these reserved hours to help protect our most vulnerable store guests. We are asking our other customers to observe these hours for those most at risk,” he added.
To learn more, visit spartannash.com/spartannash-coronvirus-updates.