KEARNEY — Starting Sunday, Family Fresh Market is joining 135 SpartanNash stores in carrying six varieties of American Dream apples.
With a portion of the sales from each bag, SpartanNash will support Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization that aims to build strong, stable and secure military families.
The American Dream program, developed by CMI Orchards, has donated more than $40,000 to veterans organizations to date.
Also, SpartanNash will offer an 11 percent Veterans Day discount on many eligible products Sunday and Monday.
