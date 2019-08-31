WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Communications Commission authorized nearly $124.5 million support in Nebraska to maintain, improve and expand affordable broadband for 9,133 rural homes and businesses in 40 counties.
According to an FCC press release, Sodtown Telephone Company in Ravenna and Arapahoe Telephone Company in Arapahoe each will receive $2.53 million support.
More than $4.9 billion in support during the next decade will go to 455,334 homes and businesses served by 171 carriers in 39 states and American Samoa.
The support is targeted to smaller rural carriers, traditionally known as “rate-of-return” carriers. These carriers agreed this year to accept subsidies based on the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model, or A-CAM, which provides predictability, rewards efficiency, and provides more value for each taxpayer dollar.
In return, carriers must maintain, improve, and expand broadband throughout their service areas, including providing service of at least 25 Megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream to over 363,000 locations. Providers will be held accountable through an enforceable schedule. The first interim deployment obligation will occur in 2022.