KEARNEY — The banking industry is changing, according to First National Bank of Omaha, Kearney and Grand Island Market President John Hoggatt.
“Customers are going more online and more debit-card driven,” Hoggatt said, “and the use of branches in the banking industry is falling off and flattening.”
Hoggatt said that is one of the reasons for closing the First National Bank branch at 3802 Second Ave. in Kearney.
On Oct. 24 First National Bank mailed a letter to customers letting them know that branch would close at 6 p.m. Jan. 24.
“While ensuring that we deliver on our promise of superior customer service, we continually evaluate the level of business at each of our locations,” the letter reads. “With this in mind, we have made the decision to close our branch at 3802 Second Ave., Kearney.”
In a phone call to customers, staff encouraged them to bank at the main First National Bank of Omaha location, 2223 Second Ave. in Kearney.
Kevin Langin, First National Bank of Omaha senior director of public relations, agreed that transactions at banks have declined, but said the company also examined its day-to-day branch operations.
“We just felt with the staffing that we have that we could really serve Kearney just as effectively with one location,” he said.
Despite the closure, Hoggatt said First National Bank’s business still is good.
“First National Bank, especially in Kearney, is continuing to grow. Households, number of customers is really on the uptick, a really strong uptick,” he said.
The six staff members who currently work at the north Kearney branch may apply for new positions within the company, Hoggatt and Langin said.
The ATM at the 39th Street and Second Avenue location will continue to operate. Langin said First National still is developing plans for the building.
He said Platte Valley State Bank first operated in that building in 1974. In 1990, First National Bank purchased Platte Valley State Bank.
