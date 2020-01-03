KEARNEY — Much was at stake the morning of July 9 as floodwaters rose rapidly around hotels, motels and restaurants in south Kearney.
The first concern was evacuating guests and employees from Kearney’s 23 hotels, but in the days following the flood, thoughts turned to resuscitating a key sector of the city’s business community. With an estimated 1,600 people employed in hospitality in Kearney, restaurants, hotels and attractions contribute significantly to the local economy. Reopening the 1,200 flood-damaged rooms, convention sites and restaurants became a key focus for business owners and community leaders.
Flooding in south Kearney’s hotel district is the Hub’s top business story for 2019.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Other notable stories for the past year include:
- Subdividing of two major big box retail stores into smaller outlets;
- The start of construction on a $34.6 million hotel and meeting complex that will include a conference center large enough to accommodate 2,500 people;
- The resurgence of airline service in Kearney after a year without commuter flights;
- The loss of two key main-street businesses in Ravenna — a grocery store and medical clinic; and,
- Senior living facilities, including the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home, creating new payroll opportunities for medical professionals.
Flood recovery
Hard hit by the July 9 flooding was the Younes Complex of seven hotels and event facilities, the Kearney Ramada Inn and an assortment of other businesses.
Although floodwaters receded elsewhere, several days passed before a notch was cut in the bank of Turkey Creek that allowed water from the Younes complex to flow away.
Most heavily damaged was the Holiday Inn, but a number of other Younes hotels also were flooded and lost the use of ground floor rooms and facilities. Sozo American Cuisine, which occupied a corner of Holiday Inn, was among flooded restaurants and was closed until it could be repaired and remodeled. It reopened as Joy’s Table with an Italian menu.
One of the least damaged facilities was the Younes Conference Center, which reopened just days after flood-soaked carpet was removed . Final repairs at the Holiday Inn — installation of new doors and locks — is scheduled for completion in two weeks, said Roger Jasnoch, executive director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau.
“It’s been a roller coaster since July, but our losses have been less than we thought,” Jasnoch said about post-flood recovery of Kearney’s lodging and hospitality businesses. “What drives the bus for us is conventions, so we’re excited about getting convention properties back in the swing of things.”
Organizations that were planning meetings and conventions, but had to move them to other cities because of the flood, are returning to Kearney because they appreciate the service and facilities, Jasnoch said.
“We’re finding as they come back that they’re booking several years in advance,” he said.
Big boxes reborn
Two of Kearney’s largest retail outlets — the former Herberger’s at 4915 Second Ave., and former Kmart at 4700 Second Ave. — were repurposed in 2019 as their owners subdivided the buildings into retail spaces for multiple businesses.
When Herberger’s closed in August 2018, it left owner Perkins Properties of Omaha with 87,000 square feet of empty retail space. Perkins’ response was to subdivide the building for multiple businesses. First to open in November was Planet Fitness, which occupies about 15,000 square feet.
Currently, preparations are under way for a Kohl’s department store to occupy some of the remaining space in the former Herberger’s building. Perkins has not announced any further plans for the former Herberger’s space.
Closed in December 2016 and encompassing more than 92,000 square feet, the Kmart building was reborn with four new retailers setting up shop inside: Marshalls, PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below.
The site plan for the former Kmart location leaves room for a standalone retail business and standalone restaurant.
Huge conference center
There have been some weather-related delays, but otherwise construction is on track for the $34.6 million 100,000-square foot conference center and five-story 164-room hotel going up on the west end of the Younes hotel complex.
“We have 18 months to go. It is going very good,” Paul Younes said this week.
The owner of seven hotels in south Kearney, Younes said his newest facility will open on May 21, 2021.
Much of the structure is enclosed — including the conference center — but he said loads of structural steel will be arriving soon so construction of other parts of the building could continue.
When it opens, the facility will be among the largest conference centers in Nebraska, with enough space to accommodate 2,500 people.
The new facility will play a key role as Kearney and Buffalo County compete for conventions and other major events. Based on lodging and occupational tax collections, Kearney/Buffalo County rank fourth in Nebraska behind Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties in eastern Nebraska. Hall and Lincoln counties are next based on lodging taxes.
Air travel turnaround
Kearney went a year without commuter air service, but the city’s new airline, Sky West — which operates as United Express — is setting passenger boarding records and has begun offering flights to both Chicago and Denver.
When Sky West launched its United Express flights to Denver in September 2018, the new airline quickly began boarding more than twice as many passengers compared to the prior airline. In fact, many of the new airline’s flights to Denver have been substantially full or sold out.
In December, with support from the city of Kearney, United Express added a second hub — Chicago O’Hare — to the options for Kearney air travelers, a rarity for small airports such as Kearney’s.
United Express’ success runs contrary to the previous carrier, Alaska-based PenAir, which struggled to board passengers, retain pilots and keep flights on schedule.
As a result of its larger and faster aircraft and reliable service, United Express was on track to reach 18,500 enplanements in 2019. Kearney’s prior airline, Pen Air, declared bankruptcy in 2018, leaving Kearney without commuter air service and with enplanements expected to reach only 7,000 — below the level to earn $1 million in airport improvement incentives from the Federal Aviation Administration.
In response to the success of United Express, the city of Kearney has improved passenger, security and baggage handling in the terminal and enlarged the terminal’s parking lot.
Ravenna businesses close
The first blow came in January when Ravenna Super Foods owners Paul and Kim McDowell closed the town’s only grocery store. The couple, who had owned the grocery store for 23 years, said they could no longer survive with the low-margin business.
Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said the typical grocery store in Nebraska and in the nation operates at an average 1½ percent profit margin.
The McDowells told the Hub in January that they bought food in bulk at a lower cost, but weren’t able to sell all those items because of less business in town.
In 2013, cheese producer, Leprino Foods Co., closed its Ravenna dairy plant, which resulted in a loss of 173 jobs. About two years later, wet pet food ingredient producer, Darling Ingredients Inc., moved in, but provided only 24 new jobs in the community, according to a 2015 Kearney Hub story.
The loss in Ravenna commerce was compounded by increased competition from a new Dollar General in Ravenna and big chain grocery stores in Grand Island and Kearney.
In September, Ravenna Medical Clinic owner Ryan Lieske announced that he would close the town’s only medical clinic in December.
He said he lost $20,000 in 2019. It was tough to keep the business in the black, Lieske said, because Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are less each year. He told the Hub on Sept. 9 that private insurance reimburses $110 for a 15-minute office visit. Medicare pays $58 and Medicaid pays $48 for the same amount of time. Lieske said many of the clinic’s patients are on Medicaid.
Heartland Health Center of Grand Island later visited Ravenna to gauge people’s interest in bringing in the medical provider. Since the visit, the city hasn’t announced whether Heartland Health Center or any other provider would take over the clinic space.
Also in December, Cedar Hills Vineyard & Gardens near Ravenna sold via public auction.
Previous owners Clay and Heidi Schutz sold the vineyard at 48970 375th Road to James and Jason Stevenson of Ravenna. The brothers will take possession of the property after closing, which is scheduled this month, and they will get control of the buildings in mid-March.
The property includes 75 acres of land with a winery and tasting room. A fire in July 2018 destroyed the vineyard’s wine-processing building and its contents, including 500 cases of wine. But it didn’t damage the tasting room and vineyards.
Senior care facilities
When 92 veterans moved into the 225-bed Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in January 2019, a crowd of about 150 dignitaries filled the lobby and campus with smiles. It was a time to welcome the new residents — or “members,” as they’re called — to the new $89.7 million facility in northeast Kearney.
As members were wheeled into their new home, it may have been hard to recall the heated four-city competition for the right to host Nebraska’s new veterans’ home, but in June 2013 Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and North Platte wagered millions of dollars in incentives to land the facility and reap the economic benefits.
“Rarely does a community have an opportunity to support a project that honors our veterans and provides an annual estimated economic impact of more than $30 million,” Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse said. “This project does both.”
Ultimately, Kearney won the veterans home bidding with a $10.1 million commitment. Hastings was second, and Grand Island and North Platte were third and fourth.
City Manager Mike Morgan said in 2013 the veterans home project, with its 400 jobs represented a “once in a lifetime” opportunity and the annual economic impact was $38.5 million, including an annual payroll of $17 million.
Today, there are 252 employees and 156 members who live at the veterans’ home, which is one of the two major senior care facilities that opened in Kearney during 2019.
The $20 million Brookestone Gardens opened in July at 2615 W. 11th St., in southwest Kearney near Central Community College’s Kearney Center and Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Brookestone will employ as many as 130 medical professionals and support staff in its 100,000-square-foot facility. The annual payroll will be $4 million.
Brookestone planned to offer 47 apartments for independent and assisted living. The facility also has a rehabilitation wing and a long-term care wing.
Planned in the same southwest Kearney neighborhood is the 120-unit Goldenrod Kearney Senior Living project, to be built by Western Nebraska Property Development on a 10.4-acre site near KRMC. Kearney City Council approved zoning for the project in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.