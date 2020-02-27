GIBBON — Steve Faber grew up in the restaurant and bar industry.
His parents, Bill and Janet Faber, owned the restaurant and bar, Bill and Jan’s, and later BJ’s Liquor in Gibbon. Steve worked in restaurants as a youth, and he currently is an account executive for Waypoint, a company that sells food to Cash-Wa. Faber is putting his experience in the industry to use as owner of the new restaurant and bar, Buffalo Chipz, in Gibbon. Faber owns the business with longtime Gibbon residents Ken Bentley and James Shiers.
When the Gibbon American Legion struggled to stay open, the trio approached the commanders about buying the building. They purchased it in the fall with the agreement that the location would continue to be the meeting place for the American Legion members.
“(They) all get to still meet here for free,” Faber said. “They have all been pretty good customers. They are excited for (the business).”
The group did a lot of cleaning and painting to give the location a fresh look. They also added windows and doors in the front of the building to add natural light.
“This was kind of a box. When they built clubs in the day, they never had windows in them. We opened it up and did that,” Faber said.
A large banquet room in the back of the building has remained relatively the same since it was the Legion hall. It can hold up to 250 people and may be rented for weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, company dinners, etc. A door in the banquet hall leads to a large beer garden that they are planning to enlarge and add sand volleyball.
“It’s a really nice beer garden,” Faber said. “People want to come outside when it’s nice.”
Customers also may enjoy a game of pool, shuffleboard, darts or play pickle cards at Buffalo Chipz. Karaoke is offered two Saturdays a month, and there is live entertainment about once a month. A weekly cornhole tournament has drawn people from as far away as North Platte.
“Cornhole is really taking off. We’ve had people come from North Platte to play. That is awesome,” said manager Jordan Colling.
The Buffalo Chipz’s menu includes pizza, sandwiches and wings. There is a lunch special and salad bar Monday through Friday. Customers also may partake in the salad bar Thursday, Friday and Saturday at dinner. For holidays and special occasions, they have offered a prime rib special.
Faber, Bentley and Shiers each have brought their expertise to Buffalo Chipz. As the owner of Copperfields Bar in Kearney, Shiers brought his knowledge of liquor and running a bar. Faber worked with the kitchen staff and in the kitchen, while Bentley helps wherever he can.
“We all have our hands on here and there,” Faber said.
Business boomed the first week the restaurant opened, and while it’s calmed down, Buffalo Chipz continues to be a bustling business in Gibbon.
“We got everybody a place now. We got a cook hired and all that, and he is doing a great job. Everything is just really going good,” Faber said. “We are still busy but it’s doable. The one night we were full in here, and it overflowed into the back.”