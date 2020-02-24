GIBBON — As Maria Treviño patted sweet bread dough in her Gibbon restaurant kitchen, she wondered if the Wood River would again overflow from its banks.
She had heard that Nebraska rivers and lakes were at risk of flooding again this spring.
The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources reported to the Hub in early February that streams and reservoirs were full and the soil moisture was high, which was bad news for Maria.
Her Mexican restaurant, Mary Chuy at 205 Union Ave. in Gibbon, was flooded twice by the Wood River in March and July 2019. Maria and her husband Bernardo’s restaurant was filled with 2 feet of water each time it flooded.
Maria, who only speaks Spanish, told her daughter, Anna Reidy, that she was worried about a third flood.
“My mom’s heart has been racing this last month or so,” Reidy said.
Though Maria, 58, and Bernardo, 63, now are back in business serving their made-from-scratch tortillas, Mexican dishes and sweet breads, they were closed for 10 combined weeks while they recovered from the floods.
In March, the water came quickly and unexpectedly, Reidy said. The Treviños’ daughter-in-law, Veronica Treviño, first noticed the water.
“My sister-in-law walked in there and (said) something about, ‘There’s water on the floor.’ And nobody minded it all. Probably an hour went by and the water started pouring in,” Reidy said.
The Treviños lost most of their appliances and dining room furniture, including the motor in their corn tortilla maker, bags of flour and 50,000 tortilla bags. The tortilla bags alone were worth more than $5,000, Reidy said.
They also had to replace brick paneling in the dining room and drywall throughout the building.
In July, the Treviños had one-day notice of impending floodwaters. So the family and volunteers sandbagged around the perimeter of the building. Volunteers also loaned their forklift to lift and store their replaced appliances and furniture in a semitrailer outside their building.
The sandbags didn’t hold back the water, Reidy said.
“There was a corner that we don’t think we secured properly,” she said.
They had to again replace drywall and clean the restaurant, but the contents of the building and new brick paneling were saved in the trailer.
The Treviños felt discouraged.
“She (Maria) said she felt really sad just to see all the work being done and not holding up,” Reidy said in translating for her mom. “She said her main thing is we paid for the sand. Then we had to hand bag those sandbags, too. It was a lot of work.”
Mary Chuy closed for six weeks after the March flood. It was open only for a little more than two months before water filled the restaurant again in early July, Reidy said.
The floods badly hurt the business, Reidy said. Bernardo estimated that the total damage from both floods was about $38,000. Insurance didn’t cover the flood damage.
But the Gibbon community and beyond banded together to help the family get back on their feet.
A local company donated drywall after the second flood. Another volunteer fixed one of their coolers, and a cleaning company volunteered their services to rid the building of mold.
Gibbon community fundraisers totaled $7,000 for Mary Chuy. Gibbon elementary students raised another $2,000 for the Treviños.
Burlington, Colo., children sent a $700 check and handmade cards with words of encouragement. St. James Catholic Church in Kearney donated another $2,000. Reidy’s mother-in-law gave $500.
To this day customers continue to patronize Mary Chuy.
During lunchtime in early February, regulars from Shelton, Gibbon and Kenesaw ordered their favorite meals.
Corey Snell of Gibbon eats lunch at Mary Chuy every Thursday, baking day, with his parents Larry and Cindy Snell of Kenesaw.
“Dad’s gotta get two cinnamon rolls every Thursday,” he said.
They also ordered their favorites, the fajita burritos for Corey and Cindy and the No. 1 combination for Larry.
“We don’t even get a menu anymore because we know what’s on there,” Corey said. “‘The usual?’ she (Anna) says, and that’s it.”
Maria cooks all the meals, while she and Bernardo work together to bake tortillas every morning and sweet breads on Thursday mornings.
Maria learned to cook from her mother and mother-in-law in Mexico, Maria told Reidy, and she learned on her own.
“Mom’s always been a great cook,” Reidy said.
When Reidy was a child and living in Garden City, Kan., Maria sold menudo, a Mexican soup made with cow’s stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base, and barbacoa meat.
Bernardo learned to bake from his friends who owned a restaurant and bakery in Garden City. He taught Maria how to bake.
Bernardo and Maria started making and selling tortillas out of their Gibbon home in late 2007. They expanded their business in 2009 when they built their restaurant at its current location. Bernardo named it after Maria, whose nickname is Mary Chuy.
Maria soon left her job at Gibbon Pack and took over the cooking.
Reidy said her parents put in long hours at their restaurant. They start work at about 5 or 6 a.m. to begin baking tortillas for the restaurant and stores in Grand Island and Kearney.
Bernardo works up to 10 hours a day, and Maria sometimes works up to 13-hour days. Reidy’s sister, Yesenia Arias, and brother, Angel Treviño, also help at the restaurant when they can, and the Treviño’s 11 grandchildren work for extra spending money. But, Reidy said, Maria does most of the work.
“My mom is a super woman,” she said.
And Maria wants to keep going, even if her restaurant floods again.
“She said she’s going to work until she can’t no more. That’s her goal,” Reidy said of her mother.
When asked if she loved it, Maria smiled.
