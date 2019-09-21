GIBBON — Exchange Bank in Gibbon recently hired Tracy Palmieri as their new Consumer Loan Officer and Personal Banker.
According to an Exchange Bank press release, Palmieri, a Kearney native, worked as a Senior Consumer Lender and Bankruptcy Specialist, Residential Lending Associate and Member Service Representative/Lender in Kearney.
Palmieri received compliance training through the Nebraska Credit Union League and trained in the One Main Government Mortgage program in Veteran’s Affairs and Federal Housing an Administration loans. She is a 2015 graduate of the University of Lending and trained in 2016, 2017 and 2019 at North Legal – Eric North Bankruptcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.