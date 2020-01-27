KEARNEY — Golf USA has announced that after 26 years, the business near Kearney’s Hilltop Mall is closing.
Prices have been marked down and the inventory reduction is underway.
“First and foremost, we want to thank every one of our customers over the years. The relationships we have built with each of you is what made this decision the hardest,” Golf USA said in a Facebook post.
Greg Davis owns Golf USA, 5001 Second Ave.
Sign up for Kearney Hub news alerts
A closing date wasn’t stated, but according to the post, Golf USA’s lease expires in April.
The store said closing is a tough decision, but it is prompted by the “changing retail market” and the lease that soon will expire.
Golf USA thanked its customers for their loyalty.