KEARNEY — Kearney’s newest breakfast eatery, Good Evans, is serving good food in an environment built for good conversation.
People filled the new restaurant at 1010 Third Ave. Tuesday during the soft opening of the business. Patrons chatted at wood tables and a coffee bar handcrafted in Nebraska as they waited for their breakfast and lunch orders.
Through arched windows, chefs Travis and Sara Evans and their staff could be seen from the dining room busily preparing dishes from their own recipes. Travis often filled the window with orders of stacked buttermilk pancakes with syrup served in small jars, chicken fried steak served with hash browns and eggs, shrimp and grits or one of several sandwiches served on homemade bread. Sara checked the orders before servers snatched them from the kitchen.
Owners Brett and Kristy Weis officially opened Good Evans Wednesday, 1 ½ weeks after closing their Kearney restaurant, The Egg & I.
“We definitely wanted to maintain or keep and stay in the breakfast and lunch business in Kearney and in Lincoln,” he said. “We’ve been successful in those markets and we wanted to stay open in the community … (it’s) a place to go that’s safe and family-oriented and warm.”
The Weises also replaced their Egg & I restaurant in Lincoln with Good Evans in mid-November.
Kristy said she designed the dining room in the 4,500-square-feet building to be homey and positive. She decorated the white shiplap, tile and walls with inspirational sayings, such as “Live Well, Love Well” and “Be Present.” The white walls are contrasted with black wainscoating and ceiling tiles, and she developed nooks in the wide-open space where people may have more intimate conversations.
“(It’s a) place that you’re going to enjoy your food and not rush through it. And I think the food speaks for itself with that. You want to eat it slowly because it tastes so good,” she said.
The menu was developed by the restaurant’s namesakes, Travis and Sara Evans of Kearney. The Weises hired the Evanses as the culinary directors of their restaurants — Good Evans, Cellar Bar & Grill and PepperJax Grill, all in Kearney.
Though the menu is mostly traditional to the heartland, Travis said, some of the dishes are influenced by Asian and Mexican cuisines.
“We also try to bring in some flavors that people aren’t used to around here to get them to try other flavors that are staples,” he said.
Travis said many of his and Sara’s dishes are inspired by their travels. He adapted one dish after a trip to Mexico where he and Sara patronized a local restaurant. While there, Travis watched an elderly woman make pork green chili for 1 ½ hours. He took note of the ingredients, but not the amounts, as the Spanish-speaking woman prepared the dish.
The Evanses now make their own version of that chili and serves it on one of the restaurant’s omelets and breakfast bowls. He said a couple of his cooks and servers from Mexico said his pork green chili “tasted like home.”
“That made me feel really good,” Travis said.
The Evanses make 98 percent of the menu from scratch, Travis said, including the bread. Soon, they will bake fresh cinnamon rolls and pastries.
“Everything that we can do ourselves, we’re going to do it,” Travis said.
When available, the couple also locally sources their produce from Little Town Gardens near Gibbon.
Along with the made-from-scratch food, Ben Polk of Kearney is roasting coffee beans and making specialty coffees from behind the restaurant’s bar.
Brett said, “We believe coffee compliments the food and the atmosphere.”
Good Evans also will soon serve alcoholic beverages such as mimosas and bloody marys.
A patron of Good Evans, Jacki Abraham of Kearney, told Travis that she was excited about the coffee bar. She also gushed about the garden vegetable omelet, which she ordered with ham.
“It was the best darn omelet I ever had,” she said.
Overall, she and her husband Chris Abraham enjoyed their experience at the new Kearney restaurant.
“The atmosphere here too is amazing,” she said. “You don’t feel like you’re in Kearney.”
